Apartment List
/
FL
/
miramar
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with garage

Miramar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
12462 SW 44th Ct
12462 SW 44th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2549 Centergate Drive
2549 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
549 Centergate Drive Apt #107, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18152 SW 41st St
18152 Southwest 41st Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautiful water front 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths,2 car garage home in the manned gated community of Sunset Falls in West Miramar. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops,breakfast bar and large pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Turtle Bay
1 Unit Available
2735 SW 81st Ter
2735 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
17168 SW 49th Pl
17168 Southwest 49th Place, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
AUGUST 1ST, 2020 MOVE IN DATE~GREAT BEGINNINGS START HERE IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA ISLES! GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM!! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM!STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! NICE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8741 Southwest 21st Street
8741 Southwest 21st Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1474 sqft
8741 Southwest 21st Street Apt #1A, Miramar, FL 33025 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C79 Great 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Monarch Lakes
1 Unit Available
2885 SW 127 Avenue
2885 Southwest 127th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1495 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 1-car garage, located in gated Harbour Lakes in Monarch Lakes.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Association
1 Unit Available
16430 SW 29th St
16430 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Approval under a week. Miramar Pkw/Dykes Water Front 5 bedroom 3 Bathroom Home for Rent Furnished with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on the 1st Floor, private fenced backyard, patio furniture, grill.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Turtle Bay
1 Unit Available
2574 SW 81st Ter
2574 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2 Bedroom Unit has been converted to a 3 Bdrm Unit** Yes, landlord invested in your added privacy! Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. This turnkey townhome boast porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2575 SW 120th Ave
2575 Southwest 120th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2015 BUILT TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY MONTCLAIR IN THE HEART OF THE CITY OF MIRAMAR. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Miramar, FL

Miramar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar Accessible ApartmentsMiramar Apartments with Balcony
Miramar Apartments with BalconyMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiramar Apartments with ParkingMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Apartments with PoolMiramar Apartments with PoolMiramar Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Furnished ApartmentsMiramar Pet Friendly PlacesMiramar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College