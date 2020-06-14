Apartment List
/
FL
/
miramar
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

222 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miramar renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2011 Renaissance Blvd
2011 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
VERY NICE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF MIRAMAR NICE CONDO LOCATED IN GROUND FLOOR ,WITH A NEW REMODEL KITCHEN WITH STAIN STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY GOOD AMENITIES WITH GYM AND POOL,24 HOURS SECURITY GUARD AND ALSO WATER

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17453 SW 47th Ct
17453 Southwest 47th Court, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2481 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE COMPLEX.GORGEOUS AND IMMACULATE HOME 4BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE ON 5/7/20.HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES. FABULOUS LAYOUT.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2451 CENTERGATE DR
2451 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1011 sqft
GORGEOUS UNIT IN THE HEARTH OF MIRAMAR TOTALLY UPGRADED CERAMIC FLOORS THROUGH THE ALL APARTMENT,NEW BATHROOM, KITCHEN PARTIALLY UPGRADED NEW A/C CLOSE TO EVERYTHING MAJOR HIGHWAYS,SUPERMARKETS,RESTAURANTS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2101 sqft
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15503 SW 40th St
15503 Southwest 40th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1452 sqft
wOw! Spacious Townhouse in the gated community of Villas at Nautica. Beautiful, corner unit, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with 1 bedroom and full bath located on the 1st floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3042 SW 129th Ter
3042 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1396 sqft
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 AND A HALF BATH IN MELROSE POINT. KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH WOOD CABINET AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GRAT AMENITIES, POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, CLUBHOUSE. NO PETS ALLOWED PER HOA. 3-4 WEEKS APPROVAL.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3044 SW 129TH AV
3044 Southwest 129th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8620 N Sherman Cir
8620 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Spacious, updated corner unit 2/2 in the gated community Lakeshore of University Park. Guard gate on site, management office on site, community pool, and other amenities. Apartment is a corner unit and thus has plenty of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Miramar, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miramar renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar Accessible ApartmentsMiramar Apartments with Balcony
Miramar Apartments with BalconyMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiramar Apartments with ParkingMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Apartments with PoolMiramar Apartments with PoolMiramar Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Furnished ApartmentsMiramar Pet Friendly PlacesMiramar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College