107 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,477
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,597
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8730 N Sherman Cir Apt 404
8730 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
745 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH,GREAT AMMENITIES,GREAT LOCATIONS,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING.PLEASE CONTACT LEASING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT 855-668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17453 SW 47th Ct
17453 Southwest 47th Court, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2481 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE COMPLEX.GORGEOUS AND IMMACULATE HOME 4BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE ON 5/7/20.HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES. FABULOUS LAYOUT.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL--"MIRAMAR CLUB"--LOCATED IN CENTRAL MIRAMAR---MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS---SHOPPING----SCHOOLS---PARKS---CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS-----2 BEDROOMS- 11x9 AND 13x12 --- 2 BATHS---ON 2ND FLOOR--ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED AND

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Rd
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL----2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN THE "MIRAMAR CLUB"---LOCATED ON 2ND FLOOR----ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED---ALL APPLIANCES WITH WASHER AND DRYER---SCREENED PATIO HAS EXTRA STORAGE ROOM AND WATER VIEW----MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2101 sqft
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
12462 SW 44th Ct
12462 SW 44th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunset Lakes
1 Unit Available
19502 SW 53rd St
19502 Southwest 53rd Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3361 sqft
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF SUNSET LAKES! MASTER SUITE AND MINI MASTER SUITE ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE OTHER BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT ON THE UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6948 SW 36th Ct
6948 SW 36th Ct, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Freshly painted and fully tiled 2/2 villa overlooking the lake in the back. Sit in the covered patio and read your book. Kitchen is newly done and the unit has full size washer and dryer in the unit. Assigned parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8720 N Sherman Cir
8720 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Enticing two bedrooms, one bath condo located in the heart of Miramar. This unit boasts a fantastic lake view from the balcony. Freshly painted, brand new laminated floors, brand new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miramar, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miramar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

