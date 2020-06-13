Apartment List
162 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,514
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
35 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8730 N Sherman Cir Apt 404
8730 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
745 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH,GREAT AMMENITIES,GREAT LOCATIONS,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING.PLEASE CONTACT LEASING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT 855-668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17453 SW 47th Ct
17453 Southwest 47th Court, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2481 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE COMPLEX.GORGEOUS AND IMMACULATE HOME 4BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE ON 5/7/20.HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES. FABULOUS LAYOUT.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
10038 Southwest 22nd Street
10038 Southwest 22nd Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2020 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Silver Shores
1 Unit Available
1923 Southwest 149th Avenue
1923 Southwest 149th Avenue, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2258 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue
4887 Southwest 183rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,450
3789 sqft
Southwest 183rd Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2427 Centergate Dr
2427 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1072 sqft
***CALL DAVE THE REALTOR FOR A SHOWING AT 954-800-5399*** Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo at Aventine at Miramar. Tile floors throughout. Washer & dryer inside unit. Close to parks, shopping and highway. Easy to show.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8741 Southwest 21st Street
8741 Southwest 21st Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1474 sqft
8741 Southwest 21st Street Apt #1A, Miramar, FL 33025 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C79 Great 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
2189 sqft
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Miramar, FL

Finding an apartment in Miramar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

