/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
358 Furnished Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Association
1 Unit Available
16430 SW 29th St
16430 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Approval under a week. Miramar Pkw/Dykes Water Front 5 bedroom 3 Bathroom Home for Rent Furnished with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on the 1st Floor, private fenced backyard, patio furniture, grill.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12665 SW 54th Ct
12665 Southwest 54th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious, renovated, two story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in the desirable community of Bahia at Vizcaya in Miramar. Open eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard. Private Community Pool and more. Full size laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
8900 Washington Blvd
8900 Washington Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Breathtaking views of Golf & Water. Fully renovated with modern upgrades throughout. Close to shopping, beaches, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and much more. Enjoy quiet meals off the beautiful terrace. Can be fully furnished if needed. 55 plus community.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Beverly Park
1 Unit Available
1451 South 66th Avenue
1451 Southwest 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
300 sqft
Furnished clean, one room efficiency with separate bathroom for rent
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
118 Hidden Ct Rd
118 Hidden Court Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
COULD RENT PARTIALLY FURNISHED FOR $2000! Beautiful Newer Townhome with Fenced Yard AND JACUZZI! Features Formal Dining room, Open Kitchen to Large Living Room, Triple Split Sliding Windows to Patio, Huge Laundry Room/Pantry, Outside Storage Room,
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
940 NW 206th St
940 Northwest 206th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water) South Florida living at its best for a fraction of the price. ($950 per month + 1 MONTH DEPOSIT).
Results within 5 miles of Miramar
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th Ave
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
Furnished or unfinished Condo. Completely New Kitchen gabinete
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3315 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1914 Buchanan St
1914 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
4036 sqft
Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita (single family house) Water, internet, electricity included in rent. Available annually.
Similar Pages
Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar 3 BedroomsMiramar Accessible ApartmentsMiramar Apartments with Balcony
Miramar Apartments with BalconyMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GarageMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiramar Apartments with ParkingMiramar Apartments with Parking