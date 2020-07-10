/
apartments with washer dryer
124 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with washer-dryer
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,508
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Pembroke Lakes South
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
7824 Shalimar Street
7824 Shalimar Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, fully- remodeled house is unfurnished and available for move-in August 1st. Homeowners are welcome to showings of groups of up to 2 people with masks and shoe covers as a Covid-19 precaution.
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
15503 SW 40th St
15503 Southwest 40th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1452 sqft
wOw! Spacious Townhouse in the gated community of Villas at Nautica. Beautiful, corner unit, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with 1 bedroom and full bath located on the 1st floor.
3142 SW 129th Way
3142 Southwest 129th Way, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1489 sqft
IMPECCABLE 2 BED/ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED MELROSE POINT. ALL TILE FLOORS, CARPET ONLY ON STAIRS. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.
2661 SW 118th Rd
2661 Southwest 118th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
TownHouse. Live in this spectacular tri-level property in the beautiful Montclair of Miramar.
2451 CENTERGATE DR
2451 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1011 sqft
GORGEOUS UNIT IN THE HEARTH OF MIRAMAR TOTALLY UPGRADED CERAMIC FLOORS THROUGH THE ALL APARTMENT,NEW BATHROOM, KITCHEN PARTIALLY UPGRADED NEW A/C CLOSE TO EVERYTHING MAJOR HIGHWAYS,SUPERMARKETS,RESTAURANTS.
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Fully remodel 2/2 condo for rent in miramar ready to go...Very nice brand new tile floor, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances ,new central a/c . Just bring your clients and that's it...... (RLNE5855077)
Lakeshore at University Park
2191 SW 80th Ter
2191 Southwest 80th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom with large vanity. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry in the unit, very convenient.
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.
2575 Sw 120th Ave
2575 Southwest 120th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
2015 BUILT TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY MONTCLAIR IN THE HEART OF THE CITY OF MIRAMAR. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS.
2735 SW 81 Terrace
2735 SW 81 Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this 2 bed plus Den/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.
