3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Pembroke Lakes South
34 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
10038 Southwest 22nd Street
10038 Southwest 22nd Street, Miramar, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Silver Shores
1 Unit Available
1923 Southwest 149th Avenue
1923 Southwest 149th Avenue, Miramar, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1376 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927 Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4371 SW 160th Ave
4371 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom villa in the sought-after gated community of Courtyards of Náutica in West Miramar conveniently located near highways, restaurants, and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3044 SW 129TH AV
3044 Southwest 129th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2433 Centergate Dr Apt 308
2433 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1160 sqft
LOVELY UNIT!! THREE BEDROOM CONDO. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER, MALL, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. EZ TO SHOW!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17453 SW 47th Ct
17453 Southwest 47th Court, Miramar, FL
BEST PRICE IN THE COMPLEX.GORGEOUS AND IMMACULATE HOME 4BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE ON 5/7/20.HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES. FABULOUS LAYOUT.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15503 SW 40th St
15503 Southwest 40th Street, Miramar, FL
wOw! Spacious Townhouse in the gated community of Villas at Nautica. Beautiful, corner unit, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with 1 bedroom and full bath located on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
12462 SW 44th Ct
12462 SW 44th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset Lakes
1 Unit Available
19502 SW 53rd St
19502 Southwest 53rd Street, Miramar, FL
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF SUNSET LAKES! MASTER SUITE AND MINI MASTER SUITE ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE OTHER BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
