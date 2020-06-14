/
1 bedroom apartments
191 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
864 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Pembroke Lakes South
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
2191 SW 80th Ter
2191 Southwest 80th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom with large vanity. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry in the unit, very convenient.
1 Unit Available
2321 Tarpon Dr
2321 Tarpon Drive, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Efficiency apartment for rent in the heart of Miramar. Utilities and pool usage included. Private entrance and living area. Measurements are approximate. Submit credit, criminal and eviction background reports. No pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
6012 SW 38th St
6012 Southwest 38th Street, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in a tranquil complex with tropical landscaping. This unit will be repainted and thoroughly cleaned for the next tenant.
1 Unit Available
4602 SW 160th Ave
4602 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Beautiful condo 1/1 Resort Style. Tiles floor. Carpet throughout the bedroom and walking closet. Pool, spa, completely equipped fitness, volleyball and basketball court, game room, business center. Elegant Mediterranean Clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
2240 E Preserve Way
2240 W Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1 /1 first floor at Residences at Miramar. Tile, Washer & Dryer inside unit. Close to Parks, shopping, highways. Easy to show. gate community great club house ...***AVAILABLE ON JULY 1******
Results within 1 mile of Miramar
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
893 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
641 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
40 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
1 Unit Available
433 SW 86th Ave
433 Southwest 86th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
You will feel home from the moment you arrive at this beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Fabulous open and luminous layout makes every room spacious. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.
1 Unit Available
9615 NW 1st Ct
9615 Northwest 1st Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1/1 Condo located in the gated community of the Via Condo. This property is a must-see with amazing views of the lake. (RLNE5811095)
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13705 SW 12th St
13705 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Best section of CENTURY VILLAGE !! Largest one bedroom model with oversized living dining room floor plan. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Beautiful lake view and enclosed balcony for additional space.
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 Washington St
5300 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED CONDO UNIT IN A GREAT GATED COMMUNITY! TILE AND WOOD FLOOR. SATELLITE DISH AVAILABLE AND INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND THE BEACHES. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.
