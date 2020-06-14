281 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miramar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Lakes
1 Unit Available
19502 SW 53rd St
19502 Southwest 53rd Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3361 sqft
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF SUNSET LAKES! MASTER SUITE AND MINI MASTER SUITE ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE OTHER BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT ON THE UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3044 SW 129TH AV
3044 Southwest 129th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
3468 SW 175th Ave
3468 Southwest 175th Avenue, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautiful 4bed/2&1/2bath. Two-story home in the desired gated community of Silver Lakes. Enjoy your pool & lake view from your backyard surrounded by nature fruit trees.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2516 Centergate Dr
2516 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
***CALL DAVE THE REALTOR FOR A SHOWING AT 954-800-5399*** Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms condo at Aventine at Miramar. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3914 SW 157th Ave
3914 Southwest 157th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spectacular spacious townhome! Neutral colors, wood floors upstairs, ceramic floors downstairs, accordion shutters, large fenced backyard. Living area, formal dining area and family room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
2398 SW 177 AV
2398 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
***LOWEST PRICED 3BR/2BATH/2CG SINGLE FAMILY WEST OF I-75***NICE 3/2 HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE IN BEAUTIFUL SILVER LAKES.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13705 SW 12th St
13705 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Best section of CENTURY VILLAGE !! Largest one bedroom model with oversized living dining room floor plan. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Beautiful lake view and enclosed balcony for additional space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 Washington St
5300 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED CONDO UNIT IN A GREAT GATED COMMUNITY! TILE AND WOOD FLOOR. SATELLITE DISH AVAILABLE AND INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND THE BEACHES. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Miramar, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miramar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

