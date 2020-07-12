/
/
/
lakeshore at university park
343 Apartments for rent in Lakeshore at University Park, Miramar, FL
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
8730 N Sherman Cir Apt 404
8730 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
745 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH,GREAT AMMENITIES,GREAT LOCATIONS,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING.PLEASE CONTACT LEASING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT 855-668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com
2191 SW 80th Ter
2191 Southwest 80th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom with large vanity. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry in the unit, very convenient.
8740 N Sherman Cir
8740 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 5th floor one of a kind corner unit. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New washer & dryer, freshly painted. 2 windows in each bedroom and windows in baths giving this unique unit more natural light (RLNE5870152)
8024 Southwest 21st Court
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
8741 Southwest 21st Street
8741 Southwest 21st Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1474 sqft
8741 Southwest 21st Street Apt #1A, Miramar, FL 33025 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C79 Great 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome.
2421 SW 84th Ter
2421 Southwest 84th Terrace, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nice 3/3 Single-family home located in a quiet and nice area, fenced private backyard, central a/c. Close to major highways, shopping centers, public transportation, and good schools.
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
7824 Shalimar Street
7824 Shalimar Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, fully- remodeled house is unfurnished and available for move-in August 1st. Homeowners are welcome to showings of groups of up to 2 people with masks and shoe covers as a Covid-19 precaution.
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Fully remodel 2/2 condo for rent in miramar ready to go...Very nice brand new tile floor, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances ,new central a/c . Just bring your clients and that's it...... (RLNE5855077)
301 Palm Way
301 Palm Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful condo in the heart of Pembroke Pines, 2 Bedrooms 1 full Bath, condo with lake view, tile floors, open kitchen to living room, third floor with high ceilings, open balcony with a beautiful lake view. Near to everything. (RLNE5909615)
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.
2735 SW 81 Terrace
2735 SW 81 Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this 2 bed plus Den/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully
2549 SW 83rd Ave # 106
2549 Southwest 83rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3/2,5 LUXURIOUS TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE TUSCANY AT MIRAMAR WITH , CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND AND BASTKETBALL COURT. EXCELLENT CONDITION,NICE CARPET, NICE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FULL WASHER AND DRYER.
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue
2601 Southwest 83rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1056 sqft
601 Southwest 83rd Avenue Apt #104, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1.5 bath unit with updated flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances and bathroom. Come and enjoy this unique 2-story styled unit in the centrally located Miramar Club community. Washer/dryer inside for added convenience.
411 S Hollybrook Dr
411 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 2/2 SCREEN IN BALCONY OVERLOOKING LAKE WALK-IN CLOSET AMENITIES INCLUDE RESTAURANT, BILLIARD ROOM, BBQ/PICNIC AREA, CLUBHOUSE, COURTESY BUS, EXERCISE ROOM, HEATED POOL, LIBRARY, PUTTING GREEN, SAUNA, SHUFFLEBOARD, TENNIS,
10025 SW 24th Ct
10025 Southwest 24th Court, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2/2/1 Corner townhouse in Mirabella in Miramar. Features all laminate floors and corner unit for privacy. Baseboards and walk in closets. No association approval needed. Clean And open layout. Glass doors in the shower. Front loader washer and dryer.
2675 SW 81 Terrace
2675 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Live in this 3 bed/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.
8117 SW 29th St
8117 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage.
8900 Washington Blvd
8900 Washington Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
Absolutely gorgeous home fully renovated and everything brand new. Golf and tennis among many other amenties. Pools,theatre,billliards and so much more. Enjoy breakfast or dinner with expansive golf views and sunsets. !! Golf course is included.
3399 Foxcroft Road #212 - 1
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
820 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo with split floor-plan boasts a serene canal view seen from the balcony. The AC and Water heater are less than 5 years along with washer and dryer in unit.
