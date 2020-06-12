/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
241 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
33 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1103 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1310 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1347 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1078 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1253 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Pembroke Lakes South
35 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1299 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
96 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2011 Renaissance Blvd
2011 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
VERY NICE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF MIRAMAR NICE CONDO LOCATED IN GROUND FLOOR ,WITH A NEW REMODEL KITCHEN WITH STAIN STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY GOOD AMENITIES WITH GYM AND POOL,24 HOURS SECURITY GUARD AND ALSO WATER
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8730 N Sherman Cir Apt 404
8730 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
745 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH,GREAT AMMENITIES,GREAT LOCATIONS,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING.PLEASE CONTACT LEASING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT 855-668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3470 Foxcroft Rd
3470 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL--"MIRAMAR CLUB"--LOCATED IN CENTRAL MIRAMAR---MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS---SHOPPING----SCHOOLS---PARKS---CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS-----2 BEDROOMS- 11x9 AND 13x12 --- 2 BATHS---ON 2ND FLOOR--ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED AND
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
MIRAMAR FL---2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS LOCATED IN "FOXCROFT"----2ND FLOOR WITH WATER VIEW----ALL TILE----ALL APPLIANCES----1ST LAST AND SECURITY-----NO PETS--NO SMOKERS----ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 630 MIN CREDIT SCORE AND A COMMON AREA DEPOSIT OF
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2360 E Preserve Way
2360 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
977 sqft
Located in the beautiful gated community of Residences at Miramar, this condo features a spacious living/dining combo, with two large bedrooms (split plan), two bathrooms, Washer and Dryer in unit. Water utility is included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Rd
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
820 sqft
MIRAMAR FL----2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN THE "MIRAMAR CLUB"---LOCATED ON 2ND FLOOR----ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED---ALL APPLIANCES WITH WASHER AND DRYER---SCREENED PATIO HAS EXTRA STORAGE ROOM AND WATER VIEW----MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2031 Renaissance Blvd
2031 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
966 sqft
2/2 CONDO IN ELEGANT THE ENCLVE AT MIRAMAR. , VINYL FLOOR, PERFECT CONDITION. CLOSE TO NEW MIRAMAR TOWN CENTER, MINUTES AWAY FROM SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SEVERAL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8620 N Sherman Cir
8620 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
832 sqft
Spacious, updated corner unit 2/2 in the gated community Lakeshore of University Park. Guard gate on site, management office on site, community pool, and other amenities. Apartment is a corner unit and thus has plenty of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lakeshore at University Park
1 Unit Available
8720 N Sherman Cir
8720 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Enticing two bedrooms, one bath condo located in the heart of Miramar. This unit boasts a fantastic lake view from the balcony. Freshly painted, brand new laminated floors, brand new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Foxcroft Rd
3400 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic apartment, completely remodeled, excellent location, super view and luminosity, 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, super modern, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite counter top. Big Terrace with garden access, private storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2351 W. Preserve Way #205
2351 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1039 sqft
Residences at Miramar - Great Opportunity!!! - (RLNE5626699)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2516 Centergate Dr
2516 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
***CALL DAVE THE REALTOR FOR A SHOWING AT 954-800-5399*** Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms condo at Aventine at Miramar. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
