Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe parking pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

A luxury community settling on 22.7 acres in Miramar, Florida, is ready to be discovered. The residents of Solano at Miramar will enjoy easy access to Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike. These major transportation links provide easy commutes to the Miami and Fort Lauderdale central business districts as well as suburban office and industrial concentrations in southern Broward County and northern Dade County. Solano at Miramar is designed to have a unique look with upscale finishes on the interiors and architectural enhancements on the building exteriors. Experience our luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes, with a variety of floor plans to choose from. With hardwood flooring for easy cleaning, updated kitchen appliances within your fully functioning kitchen, and love the washer dryer found in each unit for your convenience. We are a few minutes from attractions, shopping and dining, but if youre not into the crowds stay here. Our community features, cyber cafe with free WiFi, sparkling swimming pool, and much more. Come visit us today.