apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
140 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,198
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
33 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
39 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1333 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
97 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15503 SW 40th St
15503 Southwest 40th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1452 sqft
wOw! Spacious Townhouse in the gated community of Villas at Nautica. Beautiful, corner unit, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with 1 bedroom and full bath located on the 1st floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3142 SW 129th Way
3142 Southwest 129th Way, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1489 sqft
IMPECCABLE 2 BED/ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED MELROSE POINT. ALL TILE FLOORS, CARPET ONLY ON STAIRS. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3044 SW 129TH AV
3044 Southwest 129th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
8730 N Sherman Cir Apt 404
8730 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
745 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH,GREAT AMMENITIES,GREAT LOCATIONS,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING.PLEASE CONTACT LEASING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT 855-668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
7824 Shalimar Street
7824 Shalimar Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, fully- remodeled house is unfurnished and available for move-in August 1st. Homeowners are welcome to showings of groups of up to 2 people with masks and shoe covers as a Covid-19 precaution.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2661 SW 118th Rd
2661 Southwest 118th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
TownHouse. Live in this spectacular tri-level property in the beautiful Montclair of Miramar.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2451 CENTERGATE DR
2451 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1011 sqft
GORGEOUS UNIT IN THE HEARTH OF MIRAMAR TOTALLY UPGRADED CERAMIC FLOORS THROUGH THE ALL APARTMENT,NEW BATHROOM, KITCHEN PARTIALLY UPGRADED NEW A/C CLOSE TO EVERYTHING MAJOR HIGHWAYS,SUPERMARKETS,RESTAURANTS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3285 Foxcroft Rd
3285 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Fully remodel 2/2 condo for rent in miramar ready to go...Very nice brand new tile floor, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances ,new central a/c . Just bring your clients and that's it...... (RLNE5855077)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
2191 SW 80th Ter
2191 Southwest 80th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom with large vanity. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry in the unit, very convenient.
