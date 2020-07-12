330 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
8740 N Sherman Cir
8740 Sherman Circle North, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 5th floor one of a kind corner unit. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New washer & dryer, freshly painted. 2 windows in each bedroom and windows in baths giving this unique unit more natural light (RLNE5870152)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13105 SW 42nd St
13105 SW 42nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
VERY NICE TH 3/2 SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/GARAGE AND ANOTHER ONE PARKING MORE GUEST.OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AMPLE KITCHEN , FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Bay
2675 SW 81 Terrace
2675 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Live in this 3 bed/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Turnkey townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8117 SW 29th St
8117 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17404 SW 47th Ct
17404 Southwest 47th Court, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
Spacious home in a gated community. enter a high ceiling living room, one bedroom with bathroom on first floor, large formal dinning room, kitchen with large eating area, family room, utility room with sink.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3399 Foxcroft Road #212 - 1
3399 Foxcroft Road, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
820 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom second floor condo with split floor-plan boasts a serene canal view seen from the balcony. The AC and Water heater are less than 5 years along with washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
8024 Southwest 21st Court
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
8024 Southwest 21st Court, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1489 sqft
3186 Southwest 129th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 20, 2020.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore at University Park
8741 Southwest 21st Street
8741 Southwest 21st Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1474 sqft
8741 Southwest 21st Street Apt #1A, Miramar, FL 33025 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C79 Great 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue
2710 Southwest 81st Avenue, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1445 sqft
710 Southwest 81st Avenue Apt #1B, Miramar, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107609E7 This two-story 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4371 SW 160th Ave
4371 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom villa in the sought-after gated community of Courtyards of Náutica in West Miramar conveniently located near highways, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18152 SW 41st St
18152 Southwest 41st Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautiful water front 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths,2 car garage home in the manned gated community of Sunset Falls in West Miramar. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops,breakfast bar and large pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Bay
2735 SW 81st Ter
2735 SW 81st Ter, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed/2.5 bath in Calabria Residences a residential townhome community in Miramar. Townhomes with porcelain flooring on 1st floor & carpet upstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8252 SW 29th Street
8252 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1423 sqft
Beautiful remodeled Townhouse, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom in a desirable location in the heart of Miramar with 2 assigned parking spots and plenty of guest parking. Two story, nice florida room, gated community, swimming pool, playground and more.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4351 SW 160th Ave
4351 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, FIRST floor CORNER condo in the gated community of Courtyards at Nautica. This unit has a lot of natural light and a balcony. Tile floors and stainless-steel appliances, 2 Assigned spaces plus guess parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14931 SW 52st
14931 SW 52nd St, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
Beautiful 4/3 estate home in prime sought after location at the Reserve at Huntington, has a bright airy flowing floor plan.

1 of 39

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Isles
4983 SW 163rd Ave
4983 Southwest 163rd Avenue, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Location, Location, Location "Riveria Isles" at Miramar. Resort Style Club House with 1st class amenities including, pools, hot tube, gym, pilates and party room, tennis and basketball courts, 24/7 guard gate and security patrol.

1 of 31

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Lakes
19430 SW 30th St
19430 Southwest 30th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS 31/2 BATHS IN SUNSET LAKES, FENCED POOL, GREAT CANAL VIEWS, ELEGANT SPIRAL STAIRWAY, CASTLE ENTRANCE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. ONE FULL BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHROOM ON FIRST FLOOR. WALK-IN CLOSETS, 3 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
15071 SW 49 Ct
15071 Southwest 49th Court, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,785
Updated one story single family rental! Great layout with main bedroom, walk-in closet and bath suite on 1 side of the house, 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Spacious living room with separate dining room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Miramar Patio Homes
5290 SW 134th Avenue W
5290 Southwest 134th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1739 sqft
** NOT SHOWING YET In the process of obtaining Showing Access. Currently Tenant occupied until July 31
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miramar, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miramar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

