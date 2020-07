Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage tennis court trash valet hot tub internet access

Live in one of the best apartment homes in Miramar, Florida and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, stylish apartment homes, and tons of community amenities. Located near Pines Blvd and I-75, Miramar Lakes Apartments is just minutes away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Fort Lauderdale, Florida has to offer.



Miramar Lakes Apartments offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include resort style pool, playground, and indoor racquetball court. These are just a few of the numerous amenities offered to you!



If you want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home with a pet-friendly community and a convenient location, Miramar Lakes Apartments is the place for you. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle. We invite you to browse our photo gallery then call or text to schedule your personal tour today!