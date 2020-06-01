6778 Goldilocks Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 on Westside - This home features a fenced front and back yard, all ceramic tile flooring, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with all appliances with double door fridge with water in door and oak cabinets. This home also has a big utility room, central a/c, carpet in bedroom and a back patio.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS:S on Lane Ave, R on Goldilocks



