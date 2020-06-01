All apartments in Jacksonville
6778 Goldilocks Ln
Last updated October 9 2019

6778 Goldilocks Ln

6778 Goldilocks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6778 Goldilocks Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 on Westside - This home features a fenced front and back yard, all ceramic tile flooring, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with all appliances with double door fridge with water in door and oak cabinets. This home also has a big utility room, central a/c, carpet in bedroom and a back patio.

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS:S on Lane Ave, R on Goldilocks

(RLNE4974539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have any available units?
6778 Goldilocks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have?
Some of 6778 Goldilocks Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6778 Goldilocks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6778 Goldilocks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6778 Goldilocks Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6778 Goldilocks Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln offer parking?
No, 6778 Goldilocks Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6778 Goldilocks Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have a pool?
No, 6778 Goldilocks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have accessible units?
No, 6778 Goldilocks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6778 Goldilocks Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6778 Goldilocks Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
