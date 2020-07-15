Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
33 Apartments For Rent Near JU
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
17 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Fairways Forest
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
6 Units Available
Arlington
Catalina
840 Bert Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
799 sqft
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Arlington Hills
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$856
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Clifton
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
30 Units Available
Arlington Manor
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
6 Units Available
Monterey
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
2 Units Available
Lake Lucina
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Charter Point
5791 N. University Club Blvd #208
5791 North University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
973 sqft
Furnished 2/2 Beautiful Condo - Gated Community with great amenities including a community pool and tennis.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Charter Point
4475 CHARTER POINT BLVD
4475 Charter Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2271 sqft
This spacious, open-floor plan home is in a great location, convenient to downtown Jacksonville. House has hard flooring, marble and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Master bathroom has a garden tub with beautiful floor tile.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey
5436 RIVER FOREST DR
5436 River Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1103 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with one car-garage for rent in Arlington area! This property offers 1,103 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms and tiled living areas. Spacious tiled living room has a built-in, wooden bookshelf.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
5473 Marsh Creek Court
5473 Marsh Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1379 sqft
5473 Marsh Creek Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2/2 in great community with amenities - Spacious 2/2 home with fenced yard and large screened lanai on Cul De Sac in nice neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors and tile plus carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Manor
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey
1202 LUGAR ST
1202 Lugar Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1641 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom, brand-new 2-story home is pet friendly, and ready for your move in! This home is over 1,600 sq. ft.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Charter Point
5342 Oak Bay Drive E
5342 Oak Bay Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2888 sqft
Big and Beautiful Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in lovely Charter Point! This home offers beautiful mature trees. i an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and open to the family room.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Hills
7322 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN
7322 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1701 sqft
This 2-story newer construction home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The fenced backyard is great to relax in.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
5640 Wilcrest Circle South
5640 Wilcrest Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2367 sqft
5640 Wilcrest Circle South - 5640 Wilcrest Cir. So. ** Arlington (32277) ****Available NOW**** Base Rent........................... $1695.00 Water & Sewer ................... Jea Electric............................... Jea Garbage.........
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
6357 Crestline Drive
6357 Crestline Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1778 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Manor
3474 Thornhill Dr.
3474 Thornhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
3/2 Brick Beauty - This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR
5332 John Reynolds Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1934 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME ON THE MARSH WITH RIVER VIEW, LOVELY LOFT, WET BAR, PATIO. SIT OUT ON THE WOOD DECK AND ENJOY A PEACEFUL AFTERNOON OR EVENING. A MUST SEE.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Lucina
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1116 Maitland Ave
1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Manor
3566 Rogero Rd
3566 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline home available! Home boasts an amazing 3500 square feet with easy to maintain tile through most of the home and fresh paint.