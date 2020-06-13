/
108 Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL📍
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
510 Jason Drive
510 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1140 sqft
510 Jason Drive Available 07/01/20 Annual Rental -$1,325 Monthly - Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in The Villages Orange Blossom Hills.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
723 Jason Dr.
723 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1396 sqft
April - December 2020 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom king bed in the master with a tv, queen bed in the 2nd room and pull out bed in the couch in the front room. Tv in the living and front room as well.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1132 Avenida De Las Casas
1132 Avenida De Las Casas, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,570
1575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Fully Furnished Rental - 1 Bedroom - 21/2 Bath - Townhome Just Off Of Spanish Springs Town Square - 2 Story Town Home Just a Short Walk To Spanish Springs Town Square.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
617 Webb Way
617 Webb Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1024 sqft
2020-2021 - VACATION 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Master has king bed with tv. Second room has 2 twins with a tv. Tv also located in living room. Basic cable and internet included.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
706 Bolivar Street
706 Bolivar Street, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
Annual Rental - 2 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Furnished Or Un-furnished - The Villages Florida -Resort Style Living - Annual Rental - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Un-furnished Home - Close to Spanish Springs and recreational activities.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
901 Beechwood Ave
901 Beechwood Avenue, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Long Term - Make The Villages your new home! Rent includes amenity fee, water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance. 2 Bed 2 Bath home. 1 Car Carport with extra storage space. Workshop/ Laundry room connected with space for golf cart.
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.
1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.
1 Unit Available
615 DELGADO AVENUE
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
917 ALOHA WAY
917 Aloha Way, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
960 sqft
NEW!!! Available all months and looking for seasonal tenant for Novemeber 2019 through winter and spring 2020 season!!Enjoy this recently updated contemporary Villages retreat in Orange Blossom Gardens with Village Lifestyle ID's for owner
1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake
1 Unit Available
1892 Quailey Court
1892 Quailey Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you.
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.
Pennbrooke
1 Unit Available
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 Unit Available
1182 Merryweather Way
1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town
Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lady Lake, the median rent is $662 for a studio, $726 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,231 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lady Lake, check out our monthly Lady Lake Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lady Lake area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Lake-Sumter State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lady Lake from include Orlando, Gainesville, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.
