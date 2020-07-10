AL
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Jacksonville apartment renters looking to sa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
26 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Southside
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Deerwood
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
130 Units Available
Deerwood
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Secret Cove
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1402 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1523 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Monterey
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
50 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 10 at 09:58am
$
21 Units Available
Windy Hill
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1550 sqft
Upscale apartments with oversized garden tubs, maple cabinetry and 9-foot ceilings. Play sand volleyball, exercise, grill out, and more on-site. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Near I-295.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
6 Units Available
Alderman Park
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
31 Units Available
Arlington Manor
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Southpoint
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
$
4 Units Available
North Beach
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Baymeadows
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Lake Lucina
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville: Where Florida begins! OK, maybe not technically, but that’s the city’s official marketing slogan and who are we to nitpick?

Nestled in the northeastern corner of the state, Jacksonville is geographically one of the largest cities in the U.S., with 841 square miles of canvas for the city’s 841,000 people to work with. (OK, again, there may be more than 841,000 people, but our poetic license says it’s close enough). The city’s culture and climate is more South Georgia than South Florida, with a strong military presence, warm weather, the St. Johns River, and the NFL’s Jaguars. And here’s a fact that catches many non-Floridians by surprise: It’s just 20 miles from downtown to the Atlantic Ocean. Wait! Before you slip on that speedo, how bout we get you situated first, hmm?

Having trouble with Craigslist Jacksonville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Jacksonville, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Jacksonville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Jacksonville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Accessible ApartmentsJacksonville Accessible ApartmentsJacksonville Apartments under $700Jacksonville Apartments under $800Jacksonville Apartments with BalconyJacksonville Apartments with BalconyJacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-DryerJacksonville Apartments with Washer-DryerJacksonville Cheap PlacesJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Furnished ApartmentsJacksonville Furnished ApartmentsJacksonville Luxury PlacesJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia