south daytona
140 Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL
1890-1888 S Palmetto Ave
1890 S Palmetto Ave, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.
309 Olive St
309 Olive Street, South Daytona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2250 sqft
309 Olive St Available 06/15/20 5 bedrooms 4 baths. South Daytona - Huge home for a large family. The original home is 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. and the addition is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 2,200 square feet.
West Shore Park
2350 Palmetto Ave S
2350 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away.
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.
124 Spinnaker Circle
124 Spinnaker Circle, South Daytona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1469 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Port Orange/ South Daytona border. This spacious home has granite countertops and completely remodeled kitchen and baths. Fully fenced in yard and accepts pets! Split floor plan for privacy.
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1321 sqft
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
945 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.
2043 S Atlantic Avenue
2043 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
384 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEW CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED (furnishings negotiable). ALL UTILITIES, WI-FI AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. VERY WELL MANAGED CONDOMINIUM. CLUB ROOM. FITNESS ROOM. OCEANFRONT POOL. ON-SITE LAUNDRY. PICNIC AREA.
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.
River Ridge Estates
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Daytona rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the colleges located in the South Daytona area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Daytona from include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Winter Park.