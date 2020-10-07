All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Lost Lake Apartments
Last updated October 25 2020
Lost Lake Apartments

8681 AC Skinner Pkwy · (904) 297-2318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8681 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8681 AC Skinner Pkwy Apt# 224 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 8681 AC Skinner Pkwy · Avail. Oct 28

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 8681 AC Skinner Pkwy · Avail. Nov 14

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8681 AC Skinner Pkwy · Avail. now

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lost Lake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
business center
clubhouse

Property Details

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $15, 2 Pets: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $125 (Some units have attached garage).
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $30
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Lost Lake Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Some of Lost Lake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Lost Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, Lost Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Yes, Lost Lake Apartments offers parking.
Yes, Lost Lake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, Lost Lake Apartments has a pool.
No, Lost Lake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Yes, Lost Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
