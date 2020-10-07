Lost Lake Apartments

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $15, 2 Pets: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $125 (Some units have attached garage).
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $30