Edward Waters College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
115 Apartments For Rent Near Edward Waters College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
77 Units Available
Riverside
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Riverside
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Jacksonville
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Center of It All. Downtown Jacksonville has re-emerged into the city’s most desirable and exclusive neighborhood, offering an energy and lifestyle like no other area in the city.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Moncrief Park
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$785
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
3504 Boulevard
3504 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1511 sqft
Hurry up! This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home won't last long. This historical home full of character is located in the Bentwood neighborhood and conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
728 Acosta St
728 Acosta Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1032 sqft
Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage! - Property Id: 309020 COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2064 HERSCHEL ST
2064 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
998 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLR CHELSEA LOFTS CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Gardens
5325 OAK TRAIL LN
5325 Oak Trail Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1277 sqft
Be the FIRST to live in this Brand NEW construction.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2646 FORBES ST
2646 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1715 sqft
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT: From 5 points, take Forbes St west to property on the left just before King St.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jacksonville
400 BAY ST
400 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1338 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FULLY Furnished Luxury high rise condo at The Berkman Plaza in downtown Jacksonville.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodstock
3032 W 5th Street
3032 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
3032 W 5th Street Available 08/01/20 3/1 With Den in Paxon - This 3x1 has a detached garage, a fenced back yard, and an enclosed front porch. There are hardwood floors, central a/c and w/d conn. Call today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand Park
3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1
3801 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2359 OAK ST
2359 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2nd FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT-2ND FLOOR OF 8 UNIT BUILDING- From 5 Points, Park West, left @ Stockton, building on the corner of Stockton and Oak.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2753 POST ST
2753 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
538 sqft
RIVERSIDE GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 points, Post St west to property on right. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, office/den, balcony, hardwood floors, off street parking, water/trash included, $925.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Springfield
1303 N Main St A
1303 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
805 sqft
Move in 1/2 off 1st mo rent! Historic Springfield - Property Id: 255701 Spacious apartments, available unfurnished or fully furnished, just north of Downtown Jacksonville and the edge of Historic Springfield Unfurnished rentals - 12 month leases
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Lackawanna
3564 FITZGERALD ST
3564 Fitzgerald Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1035 sqft
PAXON HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Riverside Ave. north, I-10 west, Mcduff Ave. north, Lenox Ave. North, Druid St. north to Fitzgerald St. 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-Westside
2322 Moncrief Road
2322 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
872 sqft
Newly remodeled, very spacious 2BR 1BA now available!!! Brand new everything!!! Flooring, kitchen, bath, plumbing, electrical, central heat and air, laundry hook ups, large bedrooms, large open front porch. Close to I95, appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand Park
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121
3715 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$670
630 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and New A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, location is convenient to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1661 Riverside Ave. #118
1661 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with a new Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer combo, ceiling fan and new flooring downstairs... Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix.....
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2037 MYRA ST
2037 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2844 ERNEST ST
2844 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
Not to be missed! Renovated 2 bedroom one bathroom single family home in Cherokee Heights. All new appliances, counter tops and flooring.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2823 Selma Rd
2823 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
2823 Selma Rd Available 08/05/20 Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020** Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
825 GOODWIN ST
825 Goodwin Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
RIVERSIDE 1ST FL APARTMENT FOR RENT.