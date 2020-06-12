/
ormond by the sea
170 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL📍
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1836 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
47 Sandra Drive
47 Sandra Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ORMOND BY THE SEA,DIRECT BEACH ACCESS STREET JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN,DINING SHOPPING AND CHURCHES.THIS EXTREMELY TASTEFULLY HOME HAS A GREAT FLOORPLAM.FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. PREFER YEARLY.
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
Ormond By The Sea South
66 River Drive
66 River Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park.
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
150 Longwood Drive
150 Longwood Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1579 sqft
Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar..
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT WITH AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS!INSIDE LAUNDRY.UNDERGROUND PARKING,TRAFFIC FREE BEACH.FIRST LAST SECURITY AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE.
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE! Beautifully furnished and appointed.Stunning ocean views! This 4th floor units offers views from almost every room and is completely move-in ready with all furnishings included.
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.
Ormond By The Sea
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.
103 Roberta Rd
103 Roberta Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
762 sqft
Perfect Ormond by the Sea location! Listen to the sound of the ocean from your front yard! You'll love being the 2nd house in from the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath beach bungalow has many upgrades including newer appliances w/Granite counter tops,
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
32 Oakview Circle
32 Oakview Circle, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1290 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in desirable Ormond by The Sea. Settle into this beach side paradise which has a fenced in yard and garage.
The average rent price for Ormond-by-the-Sea rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Ormond-by-the-Sea area include Bethune-Cookman University, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ormond-by-the-Sea from include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Winter Park.
