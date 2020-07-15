6 Apartments For Rent Near Santa Fe College

/
Santa Fe College
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2097 sqft
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully
3129 NW 79th Court
3129 Northwest 79th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
3129 NW 79th Court Available 08/10/20 Walk To Santa Fe College! - Duplex across from Santa Fe College - Split floor plan 3BR 2BA, with all tile flooring, fully equipped kitchen with lots of cabinet space overlooking large living area.
3020 NW 79 Court B
3020 Northwest 79th Court, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
930 sqft
Spacious 2 br, 1 bath duplex in Santa Fe Hills. 930 sq. ft. Close to Santa Fe Community College, shopping, restaurants. Washer/dryer connection. Fenced back yard.
