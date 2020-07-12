/
cedar hills
230 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hills, Jacksonville, FL
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 08/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.
3671 Kirkpatrick Cir #9
3671 Kirpatrick Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
3/2 Condo Willow Ridge - 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath 2nd floor condo offers a great open living/dining space, plus a full sized kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter top to work with. All the appliances in the kitchen are included.
7203 Melvin Rd
7203 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7203 Melvin Rd in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
7428 Centauri Road
7428 Centauri Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1320 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3631 Kirkpatrick #6
3631 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Condo - 2br/2ba renovated condo on the Westside. Hardwood floors thru out unit. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in kitchen with cherry cabinetry. Washer/dryer included. Gated community. Convenient to interstate. (RLNE4905372)
5141 Glen Alan Court North
5141 Glen Alan Court North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1676 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom/3 1/2 bath on the Westside. Features include ceramic tile, a wood burning fireplace, screened in porch and storage shed. Close to shopping and restaurants.
6890 Biddy Lane
6890 Biddy Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1421 sqft
6890 Biddy Lane Available 09/01/20 4/2 at 6890 Biddy Available Soon! - This 4/2 home sits on a large corner lot and features a fenced front and back yard, 3 covered carports and an outside shed.
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
4152 Arcot Circle
4152 Arcot Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1193 sqft
4152 Arcot Circle Available 08/01/20 3/1 on Westside - This home features a carport, a large bonus room, fenced back yard ceramic tile floors and hardwood floors. This home also has a big living room, step up dining room and double driveway.
6357 Bartholf Ave
6357 Bartholf Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1106 sqft
6357 Bartholf Ave - recently updated 3/2 on Bartholf Ave . Laminate flooring, updated kitchen cabinet, fresh paint and plenty of storage.nice fenced back yard and covered parking. clean and ready to move in.
6705 Miller Street
6705 Miller Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
6873 Tom Thumb Drive
6873 Tom Thumb Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
7037 Red Robin Drive
7037 Red Robin Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
6865 Tinkerbell Lane
6865 Tinkerbell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
975 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5674 BENNINGTON DR
5674 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1404 sqft
Just minutes to I295 and Jacksonville Naval Air Station! Downstairs living room, dining area, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs bedrooms with a bathroom each, laundry on premises, tile down stairs and carpet in bedrooms.
7530 Legrande Street South
7530 South Legrande Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
Looking for Westside life style, come see this 3/2 home. Tile floors run through much of the home. The kitchen is configured for ease of use and offers tons of cabinetry for excellent storage.
5801 Tempest Street
5801 Tempest Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1772 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5943 Jaguar Dr W
5943 West Jaguar Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1920 sqft
Now Available! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home has been completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see with nice size bedrooms and a large back yard. Contact us today for details.
6512 Norde Dr S
6512 South Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Now Available! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see with nice size bedrooms and a large back yard. Contact us today for details.
6236 AUTLAN DR
6236 Autlan Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1299 sqft
Cedar Hill home close to everything features large living room and formal dinning room. Also has eat in kitchen and large master bedroom and other bedrooms are of good size also.Home is on Rently for self touring
2623 DEBBIE CT
2623 Debbie Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
Welcome home! This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need! Both bedrooms are equipped with plenty of natural light and closet space.
7147 Eudine Drive North
7147 North Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1456 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
