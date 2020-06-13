121 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL📍
Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast.
Around 80% of the homes in Palm Coast are owner owned and so there is relatively little rental property available. That said, prices are similar to the Florida average in Palm Coast and there are several homes for sale and rent available at any one time as the market tends to be constant. When people get here and see the town they settle and don’t tend to move away. Prices are slightly lower than towns along the same coastline making it an affordable option as a place to live. Most households in Palm Coast are married (70%) and 22% of households have children, making the demographics similar to a typical retirement town. It is also a town with a lot of ex-military people that have settled here. There is open space and nature right on the doorstep.
Employment in this area can be limited, with the main industries being tourism, residential care, and the local council. There are also several office based jobs. This may limit younger people moving to the area and it is probably best to have a job lined up before moving. Trying out the area before buying is another possibility and there are opportunities for a rent to buy scheme on some of the real estate. Palm Coast is an area with a lot of modern houses with many built in the last 10 years.
Palm Coast has several different areas that have their own distinctive style and getting to know them is a good way to choose where you want to live and in a place that suits your needs.
Belle Terre Parkway / Bird of Paradise Drive: The area around Belle Terre Parkway is more expensive than the average home in Florida but is a good place for families. It has a rich cultural diversity with lots of Portuguese and Cuban residents. In this area most of the real estate is owner occupied and is made up of medium to large size houses with a few single apartments and townhouses. This is also a neighborhood where most people carpool to work, suggesting a good community.
Relay / Korona: The Relay and Korona neighborhood is more expensive than the average home in Florida and is made up of medium to large size homes. This neighborhood is perfect for those people who like to have a peaceful life because it is one of the quietest places to live in the USA. This is also an area with a lot of Russians and Belgians adding to the cultural diversity and it is a neighborhood where people tend to stay for a long time and know their neighbors.
Marineland: Marineland is right on the coast and anyone living here will pay for the ocean view as these are some of the most expensive properties in town. If you love the sea and water sports this is the location for you as you will be a few steps from the sea. It is also one of the prime areas in Palm Coast and ideal for those retiring.
Dupont: Homes for sale in Dupont are slightly more expensive than other parts of Florida. This neighborhood is popular with middle income families and has some of the newest homes in Palm Coast.
Norman Park / Fenimore Lane: The homes in Norman Park / Fenimore Lane were mostly built in the 1970s, so are older than many houses in Palm Coast but not the oldest. This is an area suited to retirees because there are lots of amenities in the neighborhood and it is close to shops and libraries. The area is more expensive than other parts of Florida and there are medium to large size homes in this neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful, this is just the place to retire in the sun.
Palm Coast is a beautiful city with quiet, peaceful neighborhoods, and it's the kind of place where people know each other. If you like night clubs and noisy bars this is not the place for you. On the other hand, if you enjoy water sports such as sailing or fishing then Palm Coast has a lot to offer. The local nature reserves and birding trails are superb for families and retired people alike. In Palm Coast there are some great local facilities for leisure and there is a real sense of community with people knowing their neighbors. There are lots of ways to get involved here too, from volunteer fire fighting to helping with conservation or attending a community event. The city also uses social media to keep in touch with residents and there is something going on here most of the time.
Palm Coast has a wide range of schools for all levels and many of the major cities in Florida have universities. There is a local airport which connects with many places in the USA and this will be really useful for all those friends and family that want to spend the holidays with you in sunny Florida. It is a lovely and tranquil place to live.
June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Palm Coast rents increased over the past month
Palm Coast rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Palm Coast.
- While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.