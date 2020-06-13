Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

77 Bren Mar ln
77 Bren Mar Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2420 sqft
77 Bren Mar ln Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Indian Trails of Palm Coast - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 10TH, 2020 - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Seagate Worthington II offers plenty of room for your family to relax and

70 Riverview Bend S Unit 724
70 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1065 sqft
Top Floor Unit in Tidelands Community - New appliances and huge vaulted ceilings. Fantastic upgraded closets in both bedrooms.

38 Kings Colony Ct.
38 Kings Colony Court North, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 2 Bath with lake views! - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge screened porch and a view of the lake! Single story. Comes with washer and dryer. Includes water/sewer/trash. No smoking. No pets.

1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

3 Sherbury Ct
3 Sherbury Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5148577)

5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

37 Peppercorn Ln
37 Peppercorn Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1574 sqft
37 Peppercorn Ln Available 06/15/20 Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL.

18 Regent Ln Unit A
18 Regent Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home.

5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom.

55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

59 Fanshawe Lane
59 Fanshawe Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW three bedroom, two bath duplex in sought after Palm Harbor! This home features custom tile throughout and new appliances.

61 Fanshawe Lane
61 Fanshawe Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW three bedroom, two bath duplex in sought after Palm Harbor! This home features custom tile throughout and new appliances.

2 Greenbriar Court
2 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the Fairways community. There were recent renovations completed on the condo. Tenant to pay electric and cable. Amenities include: a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

72 Farragut Drive
72 Farragut Drive, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home in "F" section! Interior has been totally redone, new paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances. The kitchen features all new granite counter tops. All tile flooring throughout.

37 Riviera Estates Court
37 Riviera Estates Ct, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2083 sqft
Spacious 4 bed/2 bath home situated on a Freshwater Canal on a Cul-de-Sac. In Riviera Estates, a small Community with sidewalks, underground utilities, street lights and more.

14 Ponderosa Lane
14 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room.

22 Bruning Lane
22 Bruning Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Indian Trails. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room. Formal dining room. Spacious with plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Adorable breakfast nook.

81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard

56 Ethan Allen Drive
56 Ethan Allen Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1875 sqft
Minutes from the Cypress Knoll Golf Club, this amazing 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ 2 car garage has a split floor plan with high ceilings is centered around a fantastic kitchen and Breakfast Nook.

85 Riverview Bend S
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.

10 Buttonwood Ln
10 Buttonwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1549 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE Duplex in sought after Indian Trails Neighborhood. This never lived in duplex features all new appliances, granite counter tops, large open living space and spacious bedrooms.

28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 1, 2020*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

Median Rent in Palm Coast

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Coast is $1,030, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,285.
Studio
$855
1 Bed
$1,030
2 Beds
$1,285
3+ Beds
$1,731
City GuidePalm Coast
"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")

Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast.

Moving to Palm Coast

Around 80% of the homes in Palm Coast are owner owned and so there is relatively little rental property available. That said, prices are similar to the Florida average in Palm Coast and there are several homes for sale and rent available at any one time as the market tends to be constant. When people get here and see the town they settle and don’t tend to move away. Prices are slightly lower than towns along the same coastline making it an affordable option as a place to live. Most households in Palm Coast are married (70%) and 22% of households have children, making the demographics similar to a typical retirement town. It is also a town with a lot of ex-military people that have settled here. There is open space and nature right on the doorstep.

Employment in this area can be limited, with the main industries being tourism, residential care, and the local council. There are also several office based jobs. This may limit younger people moving to the area and it is probably best to have a job lined up before moving. Trying out the area before buying is another possibility and there are opportunities for a rent to buy scheme on some of the real estate. Palm Coast is an area with a lot of modern houses with many built in the last 10 years.

Neighborhoods in Palm Coast

Palm Coast has several different areas that have their own distinctive style and getting to know them is a good way to choose where you want to live and in a place that suits your needs.

Belle Terre Parkway / Bird of Paradise Drive: The area around Belle Terre Parkway is more expensive than the average home in Florida but is a good place for families. It has a rich cultural diversity with lots of Portuguese and Cuban residents. In this area most of the real estate is owner occupied and is made up of medium to large size houses with a few single apartments and townhouses. This is also a neighborhood where most people carpool to work, suggesting a good community.

Relay / Korona: The Relay and Korona neighborhood is more expensive than the average home in Florida and is made up of medium to large size homes. This neighborhood is perfect for those people who like to have a peaceful life because it is one of the quietest places to live in the USA. This is also an area with a lot of Russians and Belgians adding to the cultural diversity and it is a neighborhood where people tend to stay for a long time and know their neighbors.

Marineland: Marineland is right on the coast and anyone living here will pay for the ocean view as these are some of the most expensive properties in town. If you love the sea and water sports this is the location for you as you will be a few steps from the sea. It is also one of the prime areas in Palm Coast and ideal for those retiring.

Dupont: Homes for sale in Dupont are slightly more expensive than other parts of Florida. This neighborhood is popular with middle income families and has some of the newest homes in Palm Coast.

Norman Park / Fenimore Lane: The homes in Norman Park / Fenimore Lane were mostly built in the 1970s, so are older than many houses in Palm Coast but not the oldest. This is an area suited to retirees because there are lots of amenities in the neighborhood and it is close to shops and libraries. The area is more expensive than other parts of Florida and there are medium to large size homes in this neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful, this is just the place to retire in the sun.

Living in Palm Coast

Palm Coast is a beautiful city with quiet, peaceful neighborhoods, and it's the kind of place where people know each other. If you like night clubs and noisy bars this is not the place for you. On the other hand, if you enjoy water sports such as sailing or fishing then Palm Coast has a lot to offer. The local nature reserves and birding trails are superb for families and retired people alike. In Palm Coast there are some great local facilities for leisure and there is a real sense of community with people knowing their neighbors. There are lots of ways to get involved here too, from volunteer fire fighting to helping with conservation or attending a community event. The city also uses social media to keep in touch with residents and there is something going on here most of the time.

Palm Coast has a wide range of schools for all levels and many of the major cities in Florida have universities. There is a local airport which connects with many places in the USA and this will be really useful for all those friends and family that want to spend the holidays with you in sunny Florida. It is a lovely and tranquil place to live.

June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Coast rents increased over the past month

Palm Coast rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Palm Coast.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Palm Coast?
    In Palm Coast, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $1,030 for a 1-bedroom, $1,285 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,731 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Coast, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Coast?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palm Coast area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Coast?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Coast from include Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Ocala.

