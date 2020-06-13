121 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

Neighborhoods in Palm Coast

Palm Coast has several different areas that have their own distinctive style and getting to know them is a good way to choose where you want to live and in a place that suits your needs.

Belle Terre Parkway / Bird of Paradise Drive: The area around Belle Terre Parkway is more expensive than the average home in Florida but is a good place for families. It has a rich cultural diversity with lots of Portuguese and Cuban residents. In this area most of the real estate is owner occupied and is made up of medium to large size houses with a few single apartments and townhouses. This is also a neighborhood where most people carpool to work, suggesting a good community.

Relay / Korona: The Relay and Korona neighborhood is more expensive than the average home in Florida and is made up of medium to large size homes. This neighborhood is perfect for those people who like to have a peaceful life because it is one of the quietest places to live in the USA. This is also an area with a lot of Russians and Belgians adding to the cultural diversity and it is a neighborhood where people tend to stay for a long time and know their neighbors.

Marineland: Marineland is right on the coast and anyone living here will pay for the ocean view as these are some of the most expensive properties in town. If you love the sea and water sports this is the location for you as you will be a few steps from the sea. It is also one of the prime areas in Palm Coast and ideal for those retiring.

Dupont: Homes for sale in Dupont are slightly more expensive than other parts of Florida. This neighborhood is popular with middle income families and has some of the newest homes in Palm Coast.

Norman Park / Fenimore Lane: The homes in Norman Park / Fenimore Lane were mostly built in the 1970s, so are older than many houses in Palm Coast but not the oldest. This is an area suited to retirees because there are lots of amenities in the neighborhood and it is close to shops and libraries. The area is more expensive than other parts of Florida and there are medium to large size homes in this neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful, this is just the place to retire in the sun.