/
/
ormond beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2639 sqft
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deer Creek Of Hunter's Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Abacus Avenue
48 Abacus Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1983 sqft
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Via Roma
118 Via Roma, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2131 sqft
Gorgeous Ormond Beach Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Il Villaggio subdivision of Ormond Beach. Built in 2006, this home is loaded with upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 Northbrook Lane
125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
Tomoka
1 Unit Available
8 Polar Bear Path
8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
962 sqft
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
474 River Square Lane
474 River Square Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2043 sqft
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath stunner! This home has everything anyone could want. Spacious living space, huge screened lanai with views of the lake. A custom kitchen with upgraded SS appliances and 42'' upper cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Country Club Drive
14 Country Club Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Country Club Drive in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
137 Highland Avenue
137 Highland Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Nice home within walking distance to the river. Tile floors offer easy maintenance. Open floor plan. Inside laundry room with washer /dryer hookups. Kitchen has nice oak cabinets and includes the refrigerator, dishwasher and range.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 Dawn Drive
110 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Located beachside between River and Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large florida room, oversize 1 car garage.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Tomoka Oaks
1 Unit Available
6 Baywood Drive
6 Baywood Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2275 sqft
Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
108 Deep Woods Way
108 Deep Woods Way, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2631 sqft
STUNNING POOL HOME! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, located in Ormond Beach. Over 2600 sq ft. 3 car garage. Lawn, pool and pest control included. MOVE-IN-READY! Magnificent home featuring: vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1 John Anderson Drive
1 John Anderson Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3806 sqft
This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Osceola Avenue
213 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 213 Osceola Avenue in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
131 Rockefeller Drive
131 Rockefeller Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
510 sqft
Nice 1 corner unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with full kitchen. Fresh interior paint and brand new a/c system. Includes lawn maintenance and water. Walking distance to the beach!!! Inquire about rental requirements.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ormond Beach, the median rent is $773 for a studio, $931 for a 1-bedroom, $1,162 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,566 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ormond Beach, check out our monthly Ormond Beach Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ormond Beach area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Lake-Sumter State College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ormond Beach from include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Winter Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL