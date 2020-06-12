/
/
flagler beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
162 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1939 Oceanshore Blvd.
1939 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beachfront Year Round Fully Furnished Rental - If living on the beach is your definition of a great life, this may just be the year round rental for you.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 N 12th St
303 12th Street North, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Flagler Beach Pool Home on the Water 2/2/1 - Property Id: 287192 Beautifully updated pool home on the water. Short walk to beach and all amenities in Flagler Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 S 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
704 sqft
Fully furnished unit a 1/2 block from the ocean. This condo is RENTED WEEKLY FOR $900.00 or MONTHLY for $1450.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to rental amount.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2215 S Central Ave
2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
955 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
409 Ocean Marina Drive
409 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities are included . NO PETS.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
1 of 15
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
1 of 10
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Beach
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1919 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2293 sqft
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
84 Waterside Pkwy W
84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Flagler Beach, the median rent is $592 for a studio, $714 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,200 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flagler Beach, check out our monthly Flagler Beach Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Flagler Beach area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flagler Beach from include Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Sanford, Port Orange, and Winter Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDeltona, FL