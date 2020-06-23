All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

5419 Woodcrest Rd

5419 Woodcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Woodcrest Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the house that one of the greatest rock bands of all time grew up in! Obtaining historical status, This was the home of the Van Zants, who are widely known as Lynard Skynard. Occupied with 3 other units (4 total), this efficiency loft is the perfect for you! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have any available units?
5419 Woodcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5419 Woodcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Woodcrest Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Woodcrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5419 Woodcrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd offer parking?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Woodcrest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5419 Woodcrest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
