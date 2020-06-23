5419 Woodcrest Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f16af1039 ---- Live in the house that one of the greatest rock bands of all time grew up in! Obtaining historical status, This was the home of the Van Zants, who are widely known as Lynard Skynard. Occupied with 3 other units (4 total), this efficiency loft is the perfect for you! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.