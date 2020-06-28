All apartments in Jacksonville
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2041 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2041 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 148769

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148769p
Property Id 148769

(RLNE5102809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 W 6TH ST have any available units?
2041 W 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 W 6TH ST have?
Some of 2041 W 6TH ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 W 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2041 W 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 W 6TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 W 6TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2041 W 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 2041 W 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2041 W 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 W 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 W 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 2041 W 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2041 W 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2041 W 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 W 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 W 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
