1856 West 13th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Mid-Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIGHTNING CARRIER INC 1856 W 13th St - Property Id: 98669
EASY TO QUALIFY!!! CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 Renovated beautiful home with 3 BR and 1 Bath Front porch. Big yard. PETS ARE WELCOME. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98669p Property Id 98669
(RLNE5322410)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1856 W 13th St have any available units?
1856 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.