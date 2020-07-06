Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIGHTNING CARRIER INC 1856 W 13th St - Property Id: 98669



EASY TO QUALIFY!!! CALL TODAY (954)945-0566

Renovated beautiful home with 3 BR and 1 Bath Front porch. Big yard. PETS ARE WELCOME. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN.

