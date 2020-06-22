All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

5850 Hayes St

5850 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5850 Hayes Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
441 Corridor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy house 2 bed/1 bath, Hollywood area recently remodeled, new floors, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, big backyard. Make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Hayes St have any available units?
5850 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 Hayes St have?
Some of 5850 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Hayes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Hayes St pet-friendly?
No, 5850 Hayes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5850 Hayes St offer parking?
No, 5850 Hayes St does not offer parking.
Does 5850 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 5850 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 5850 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 5850 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 Hayes St has units with dishwashers.
