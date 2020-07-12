/
441 corridor
Last updated July 12 2020
587 Apartments for rent in 441 Corridor, Hollywood, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
19 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1324 N 58th Ave
1324 North 58th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful one bedroom one bath duplex unit in hollywood. completed remodeled, tiles floors . First , last and security deposit to move in. $100 for expenses monthly
1 of 16
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2111 N 57th Ter # 1
2111 North 57th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1168 sqft
Recently updated 2/2 in the heart of hollywood!!! Close to shops, major highways, restaurants, gyms, houses of worship, hardrock casino and much more! Updated kitchen and appliances, huge back yard with storage shed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3640 N 56th Ave
3640 North 56th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Updated 2/1 Condo on the 2nd Floor GATED Community of Lakewood at Emerald Hills is a MUST-SEE!! Unit features S.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home
Results within 1 mile of 441 Corridor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
8 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3530 N 65 Avenue
3530 North 65th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1378 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
5083 Greenway Dr
5083 Greenway Dr, Broward County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6440 Roosevelt Street
6440 Roosevelt Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1144 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4121 Stirling Rd
4121 Stirling Road, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1015 sqft
Large corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, fully renovated with washer and dryer, brand new flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, and beautiful quartz counter tops. 2 large screened in balconies.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur Street
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
5412 Arthur Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood with beautiful pool - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood, great location beautiful backyard with pool Must see (RLNE5906956)
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5502 Washington Street 302
5502 Washington St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
920 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/28/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149682 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4821 SW 34TH TER
4821 Southwest 34th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME LOCATED IN VERY DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY IN HOLLYWOOD: OAKRIDGE. 3 BEDROOMS CONVERTIBLE TO 4, WITH 2 AND HALF BATH. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, PREMIUM NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHT THE HOUSE, HUGE BACKYARD.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
4124 SW 49th St
4124 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4124 SW 49th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
351 Northwest 65th Terrace
351 North 65th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1312 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4010 SW 54th Ave
4010 Southwest 54th Avenue, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful small houses, green areas all over .... plenty parking space . ready to move. Owner motivate to rent water is included on the rent.
