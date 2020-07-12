/
hillcrest
705 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, Hollywood, FL
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
1100 Tallwood Avenue
1100 Tallwood Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Ready for move in! Intimate 6 unit condominium. 2nd floor corner 2/2 with enclosed Florida room/porch. Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Water & basic cable included. Owner approved dogs. No size limit! With pool.
950 Hillcrest Dr
950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters.
919 Hillcrest Dr
919 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful apartment for rent in the desirable Hollywood Hillcrest area. Completely Remodeled. 2/2. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet . nice kitchen stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, white cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
520 S Park Rd Apt 1224
520 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
841 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN HOLLYWOOD PARC! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE OPEN BALCONY! WALK-IN CLOSET! AMENITIES LIKE
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.
5502 Washington Street 302
5502 Washington St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
920 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/28/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149682 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
3500 Harrison St
3500 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
THIS CORNER APT WILL NOT LAST ! Looking for a STABLE LONG TERM RENTER ONLY Super fast-RAPID-move in, Spotless apartment with lots of NATURAL LIGHT.
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.
2916 Funston St
2916 Funston Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Hollywood, Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale Beaches, Fort Lauderdale Airport, and major highways.
1512 S 28th Ave
1512 South 28th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
East Hollywood House For Rent. 2br/1ba WITH Bonus Room That Can Be Used As a 3rd Bedroom. Huge Fenced and Gated Yard, New Kitchen and Bath, Excellent Rental Opportunity, Clean and Move In Ready.
416 N Rainbow Dr
416 North Rainbow Drive, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Hollywood Hills! 4 Bedroom+Den and 3 Bath. Private Pool. Epoxy Floors. Remodeled Island Kitchen w Granite Counters. Master Bath upgraded. French Doors. 2 Ac units. Separate one for the master. Pretty Street in quiet hollywood hills.
5112 Hollywood Blvd
5112 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit updated and close to just about everything. This unit is located in a boutique building and ready to move in to immediately. Great location only minutes form the turnpike or I 95 and just minutes form presidential circle.
420 S Park Rd
420 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in Pinehurst!! Nice gated community in most convenient location!! Just West of I-95 & South of Hollywood blvd!! Good size, nice layout, semi open kitchen area, big screened in balcony, washer & dryer inside!!
