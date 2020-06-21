All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:13 AM

5001 Madison St

5001 Madison Street · (786) 452-2006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This Hollywood Hills corner pool home features a massive, private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining guests. The 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, open spaces and modern fully equipped kitchen with a large cooking island makes it perfect for family gatherings. Property has Impact Glass windows and a 1/1 attached apartment. This home is centrally located, only minutes away from I-95, Turnpike, Hollywood Beach, Fort Lauderdale airport, Hard Rock complex, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Madison St have any available units?
5001 Madison St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 5001 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5001 Madison St offer parking?
No, 5001 Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Madison St have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Madison St has a pool.
Does 5001 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 5001 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Madison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Madison St does not have units with air conditioning.
