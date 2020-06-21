5001 Madison St

Amenities
This Hollywood Hills corner pool home features a massive, private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining guests. The 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, open spaces and modern fully equipped kitchen with a large cooking island makes it perfect for family gatherings. Property has Impact Glass windows and a 1/1 attached apartment. This home is centrally located, only minutes away from I-95, Turnpike, Hollywood Beach, Fort Lauderdale airport, Hard Rock complex, restaurants and entertainment venues.