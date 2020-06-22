321 NE 16th Ave

Amenities
Completely Remodeled Old Spanish style,Coach Home. Private entrance & driveway for 2-3 cars. 2-Story single-family home. New porcelain floors 2 new bathrooms, New solid wood kitchen 2/bar, quartz counters, & stainless steel appliances. Very safe & private. Walking distance to downtown Las Olas. First floor is huge master bedroom 2/master bath, Full-sized washer & dryer. Tons of closet space. Upstairs is living area, kitchen, vaulted wood-beam ceilings. Available July 1st. Small pets ok w/deposit.