Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:24 AM

321 NE 16th Ave

321 Northeast 16th Avenue · (954) 445-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Northeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Old Spanish style,Coach Home. Private entrance & driveway for 2-3 cars. 2-Story single-family home. New porcelain floors 2 new bathrooms, New solid wood kitchen 2/bar, quartz counters, & stainless steel appliances. Very safe & private. Walking distance to downtown Las Olas. First floor is huge master bedroom 2/master bath, Full-sized washer & dryer. Tons of closet space. Upstairs is living area, kitchen, vaulted wood-beam ceilings. Available July 1st. Small pets ok w/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 NE 16th Ave have any available units?
321 NE 16th Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 NE 16th Ave have?
Some of 321 NE 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 NE 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
321 NE 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 NE 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 NE 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 321 NE 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 321 NE 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 321 NE 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 NE 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 NE 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 321 NE 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 321 NE 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 321 NE 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 321 NE 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 NE 16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
