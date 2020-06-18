All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2320 SW 17th Ave

2320 Southwest 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Southwest 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
courtyard
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Cozy apartment with gated entrance and private paved courtyard.
You can rent this apartment month to month or long term. Furnished all utilities included $1400.00 a month
Unfurnished you pay utilities $1300.00 a month.
1st last deposit $1000.00 required
well behaved pets ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have any available units?
2320 SW 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 SW 17th Ave have?
Some of 2320 SW 17th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 SW 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2320 SW 17th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 SW 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 SW 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 2320 SW 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 SW 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 2320 SW 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2320 SW 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 SW 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
