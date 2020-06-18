2320 SW 17th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Cozy apartment with gated entrance and private paved courtyard.

You can rent this apartment month to month or long term. Furnished all utilities included $1400.00 a month

Unfurnished you pay utilities $1300.00 a month.

1st last deposit $1000.00 required

well behaved pets ok