2320 Southwest 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315 River Oaks
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
courtyard
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Cozy apartment with gated entrance and private paved courtyard. You can rent this apartment month to month or long term. Furnished all utilities included $1400.00 a month Unfurnished you pay utilities $1300.00 a month. 1st last deposit $1000.00 required well behaved pets ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2320 SW 17th Ave have any available units?
2320 SW 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.