All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 222 Southeast 16th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
222 Southeast 16th Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

222 Southeast 16th Avenue

222 Southeast 16th Avenue · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

222 Southeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Colee Hammock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Southeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610220D50 Impeccably redesigned three bedroom, three bath pool home just a block to Las Olas and close to the beach. Tropical, lushly landscaped lot allowing for privacy. Restored Terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, restored tile floors in the living/dining area, cathedral beamed ceilings, Hurricane impact and sound proofed windows, tons of closet and storage space with built-ins galore. Brand new bathroom renovations. This residence was home to a local artist so there has been much attention to detail. Designer lighting throughout. Chefs kitchen. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580396 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have any available units?
222 Southeast 16th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 222 Southeast 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Southeast 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Southeast 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue has a pool.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Southeast 16th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Southeast 16th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 Southeast 16th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity