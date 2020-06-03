222 Southeast 16th Avenue

Amenities

Southeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610220D50 Impeccably redesigned three bedroom, three bath pool home just a block to Las Olas and close to the beach. Tropical, lushly landscaped lot allowing for privacy. Restored Terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, restored tile floors in the living/dining area, cathedral beamed ceilings, Hurricane impact and sound proofed windows, tons of closet and storage space with built-ins galore. Brand new bathroom renovations. This residence was home to a local artist so there has been much attention to detail. Designer lighting throughout. Chefs kitchen. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580396 ]