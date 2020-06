Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Nice 5-2 house with big backyard - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE :



- ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID)

- SOCIAL SECURITY CARD

- 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK

- LANDLORD PACKET

- NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8



TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST HAVE :



- ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID)

- SOCIAL SECURITY CARD

- 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK

- FIRST MONTH RENT

- SECURITY DEPOSIT (THE SAME LIKE THE RENT)

- PROOF OF INCOME ( PAY STUB , SSI)

?

- 25 $ FOR BACKGROUD IS NOT REFUNDABLE



(RLNE5669736)