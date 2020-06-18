Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1131 N Andrews Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1131 N Andrews Ave
1131 North Andrews Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1131 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Nice 2/1.1 with 1 car garage townhouse, indoor laundry room, newer kitchen, and bathroom.
Large concrete and paver patio area in the private fenced backyard area.
No HOA approval needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave have any available units?
1131 N Andrews Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Lauderdale, FL
.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Lauderdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1131 N Andrews Ave have?
Some of 1131 N Andrews Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1131 N Andrews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1131 N Andrews Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 N Andrews Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1131 N Andrews Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale
.
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1131 N Andrews Ave does offer parking.
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 N Andrews Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave have a pool?
No, 1131 N Andrews Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave have accessible units?
No, 1131 N Andrews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 N Andrews Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 N Andrews Ave has units with dishwashers.
