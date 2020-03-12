All apartments in Coral Gables
4320 Monserrate St
4320 Monserrate St

4320 Monserrate Street · (305) 790-1000
Location

4320 Monserrate Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Elegant and immaculate this 5000 + sq ft 5 bedroom 4 bath home has the look of an impressive, embassy style residence. Located in one of Coral Gables most sought after neighborhoods; in the historic, Italian Village neighborhood within walking distance or short Uber ride to the Village of Merrick Park Shops, University of Miami Campus, Riviera Country Club & GC and the Coral Gables Library and Youth Center. Extravagantly high ceilings throughout, floor to ceiling impact glass, ideal floor plan with super spacious family room and kitchen overlooking a dreamy, flowering vine bedecked pool/patio area. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on South side of home with 2 other bedrms on the North side of home. Whole house generator. Oversized 2 car garage. Available July 1, 2020. Annual lease only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Monserrate St have any available units?
4320 Monserrate St has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4320 Monserrate St have?
Some of 4320 Monserrate St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Monserrate St currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Monserrate St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Monserrate St pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Monserrate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 4320 Monserrate St offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Monserrate St does offer parking.
Does 4320 Monserrate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Monserrate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Monserrate St have a pool?
Yes, 4320 Monserrate St has a pool.
Does 4320 Monserrate St have accessible units?
No, 4320 Monserrate St does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Monserrate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Monserrate St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Monserrate St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Monserrate St does not have units with air conditioning.
