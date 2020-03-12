4320 Monserrate St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Elegant and immaculate this 5000 + sq ft 5 bedroom 4 bath home has the look of an impressive, embassy style residence. Located in one of Coral Gables most sought after neighborhoods; in the historic, Italian Village neighborhood within walking distance or short Uber ride to the Village of Merrick Park Shops, University of Miami Campus, Riviera Country Club & GC and the Coral Gables Library and Youth Center. Extravagantly high ceilings throughout, floor to ceiling impact glass, ideal floor plan with super spacious family room and kitchen overlooking a dreamy, flowering vine bedecked pool/patio area. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on South side of home with 2 other bedrms on the North side of home. Whole house generator. Oversized 2 car garage. Available July 1, 2020. Annual lease only