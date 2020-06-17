5530 Coach House Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Looking for a May 22nd move in date. Updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom/1 car garage townhouse located near Town Center Mall, 95, restaurants, A-plus schools. Full kitchen with updated SS appliances, separate dining area, W/D in closet inside; full screened-in porch all located at the ease of a first floor entry access. Community pool. Partially furnished unit but if the tenants require unfurnished, then Landlord will remove all items. Tenant responsible ONLY for power and internet; the rest is included. May consider 6 month lease.