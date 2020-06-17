All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 5530 Coach House Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
5530 Coach House Cir
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5530 Coach House Cir

5530 Coach House Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5530 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Looking for a May 22nd move in date. Updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom/1 car garage townhouse located near Town Center Mall, 95, restaurants, A-plus schools. Full kitchen with updated SS appliances, separate dining area, W/D in closet inside; full screened-in porch all located at the ease of a first floor entry access. Community pool. Partially furnished unit but if the tenants require unfurnished, then Landlord will remove all items. Tenant responsible ONLY for power and internet; the rest is included. May consider 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Coach House Cir have any available units?
5530 Coach House Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 5530 Coach House Cir have?
Some of 5530 Coach House Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Coach House Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Coach House Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Coach House Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Coach House Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Coach House Cir does offer parking.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Coach House Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Coach House Cir has a pool.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir have accessible units?
No, 5530 Coach House Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Coach House Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Coach House Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 Coach House Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami