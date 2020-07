Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access playground sauna smoke-free community yoga

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. 101 Via Mizner, is Boca Raton's new elite residential high-rise and is the upper echelon of luxury rental home living. With larger than average apartment homes, interiors feature white quartz counter tops, Calcutta floors, and custom made two-toned cabinetry, views of sculptured golf courses and Atlantic Ocean and City views. Residents of 101 Via Mizner can become members of the world-class private club offering social, fitness and championship golf amenities with resort-style living, part of the 5 star International hotel, Mandarin Oriental. In addition to membership and hotel conveniences, 101 Via Mizner features a private sunset lounge, club room, sun and pool deck with outdoor bar and cabanas. Luxury retail shops and dining are located just on the ground level. Situated ...