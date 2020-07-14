All apartments in Washington
The Archer

3701 Massachusetts Ave NW · (202) 759-0059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to 1 MONTH FREE! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Location

3701 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 307A · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Unit 607A · Avail. Jul 25

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Unit 207A · Avail. Jul 21

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309A · Avail. Sep 5

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Archer.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Archer Apartments is in a prime location in the Embassy District. Only minutes from Georgetown and Cathedral Commons, one of Wisconsin Avenue’s newest shopping and dining hot spots, minutes from Georgetown and seconds from the Washington National Cathedral.The Archer offers gleaming refinished hardwood floors, two-tone paint, built-in bookcases, newly renovated kitchens and baths, and expansive views of the city through the large, bright windows in each apartment. There are a variety of distinctive floor plans to suit your lifestyle in our exceptionally maintained historic building.Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautifully renovated lobby, breathtaking courtyard, onsite management, and Parcel Pending secured package service, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Up to 40 lbs, No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Street parking, Parking spots available for rent from Alban Towers (across the street).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Archer have any available units?
The Archer has 6 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Archer have?
Some of The Archer's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Archer currently offering any rent specials?
The Archer is offering the following rent specials: Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to 1 MONTH FREE! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Is The Archer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Archer is pet friendly.
Does The Archer offer parking?
Yes, The Archer offers parking.
Does The Archer have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Archer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Archer have a pool?
No, The Archer does not have a pool.
Does The Archer have accessible units?
No, The Archer does not have accessible units.
Does The Archer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Archer has units with dishwashers.
