Amenities

The Archer Apartments is in a prime location in the Embassy District. Only minutes from Georgetown and Cathedral Commons, one of Wisconsin Avenue’s newest shopping and dining hot spots, minutes from Georgetown and seconds from the Washington National Cathedral.The Archer offers gleaming refinished hardwood floors, two-tone paint, built-in bookcases, newly renovated kitchens and baths, and expansive views of the city through the large, bright windows in each apartment. There are a variety of distinctive floor plans to suit your lifestyle in our exceptionally maintained historic building.Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautifully renovated lobby, breathtaking courtyard, onsite management, and Parcel Pending secured package service, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.