Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

222 Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Falls Church renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lake Barcroft
25 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Idylwood
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Falls Church
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
30 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,142
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
72 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
30 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Lyon Village
49 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,307
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Lyon Village
29 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1081 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Falls Church, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Falls Church renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

