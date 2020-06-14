192 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with gym
Hyattsville is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of 17,557. It was named for the founder, Christopher Clark Hyatt, and it provides access to Washington via the West Hyattsville and Prince George Plaza metro stations as well as the MARC commuter rail. The accessibility makes this a popular settling spot for people who work in the capital. It has a beautiful historic district with lots of old Victorian homes and is just a quick ride into both D.C. and Baltimore. It also attracts a high gay and lesbian population.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hyattsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.