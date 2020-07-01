199 Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD with gym
Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.
If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forestville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.