Apartment List
/
MD
/
college park
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

488 Apartments for rent in College Park, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to College Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North College Park
19 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,604
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
9223 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE
9223 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD
7 Bedrooms
$3,900
1534 sqft
Best community in College Park City, Close to UMD, 7 bedrooms, 3 Full bathes room , Two kitchens, Near shopping centers and highways.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
$
2 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1150 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
1 Unit Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9200 EDWARDS WAY
9200 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure building. Full time receptionist on duty in lobby. Very friendly staff. Residents seem very happy with living at The Racquet Club. All units have balconies. Outdoor pool, tennis courts, covered parking, work out gym, meeting room.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Takoma
1 Unit Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
City Guide for College Park, MD

The College Park Aviation museum calls this town home.

College Park is every bit a place for the you. We have the information you need to help you find an apartment in College Park, MD, so come along as we explore your options! Located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, College Park is home to more than 30,450 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist College Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in College Park, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to College Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Park 3 BedroomsCollege Park Accessible ApartmentsCollege Park Apartments under $1,100College Park Apartments under $1,300
College Park Apartments under $1,400College Park Apartments under $1,600College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with GarageCollege Park Apartments with GymCollege Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
College Park Apartments with ParkingCollege Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Apartments with Washer-DryerCollege Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollege Park Furnished ApartmentsCollege Park Pet Friendly PlacesCollege Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University