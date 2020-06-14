359 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with gym
Bethesda, MD: Home of the Congressional Country Club -- one of the world's most prestigious country clubs in the world!
Largely known as one of "America's Most Livable Cities," Bethesda, MD sure does live up to the title. Located northwest of the city boundary of Washington D.C, this town is home to biomedical research centers, big companies headquarters, art galleries, restaurants that offer cuisines from different parts of the globe, dance studios, and boutiques. With all these facilities in abundance, its no wonder artists and scientists are drawn to this town in much the same manner ants are drawn to sweets. Geniuses just couldn't resist the lure this town offers.Boasting of a 62,000-strong population, Bethesda is the 11th largest community in the state of Maryland. With its close proximity to DC, amenities that are comparable to major metropolis, a highly educated population, and top-notch schools, this town has one of the most desired and sought-after zip codes in all of Maryland. Wanna bask in the glory of this town? Its time to pack your things and get an apartment for rent in Bethesda.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bethesda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.