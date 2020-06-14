Apartment List
/
MD
/
bethesda
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

359 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bethesda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,441
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4970 BATTERY LANE
4970 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1442 sqft
Rare 3 BR 2 FB condo! A lot of natural sunlight with huge windows, freshly painted, carpet shampooed. Nice walk-in closet and bath in master bedroom, rent includes All utilities, gym, and parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7500 WOODMONT AVENUE
7500 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
911 sqft
Luxury 2br/2ba with garage parking, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance views! W/D in unit, fireplace, spacious master bedroom & large balcony - best side of the building and perched

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-
City Guide for Bethesda, MD

Bethesda, MD: Home of the Congressional Country Club -- one of the world's most prestigious country clubs in the world!

Largely known as one of "America's Most Livable Cities," Bethesda, MD sure does live up to the title. Located northwest of the city boundary of Washington D.C, this town is home to biomedical research centers, big companies headquarters, art galleries, restaurants that offer cuisines from different parts of the globe, dance studios, and boutiques. With all these facilities in abundance, its no wonder artists and scientists are drawn to this town in much the same manner ants are drawn to sweets. Geniuses just couldn't resist the lure this town offers.Boasting of a 62,000-strong population, Bethesda is the 11th largest community in the state of Maryland. With its close proximity to DC, amenities that are comparable to major metropolis, a highly educated population, and top-notch schools, this town has one of the most desired and sought-after zip codes in all of Maryland. Wanna bask in the glory of this town? Its time to pack your things and get an apartment for rent in Bethesda.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bethesda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bethesda, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bethesda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethesda 3 BedroomsBethesda Accessible ApartmentsBethesda Apartments under $1,400Bethesda Apartments under $1,600Bethesda Apartments under $1,800
Bethesda Apartments under $2,000Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with GarageBethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethesda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBethesda Apartments with ParkingBethesda Apartments with Pool
Bethesda Apartments with Washer-DryerBethesda Cheap PlacesBethesda Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethesda Furnished ApartmentsBethesda Luxury PlacesBethesda Pet Friendly PlacesBethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University