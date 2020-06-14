105 Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD with gym

The population data for Suitland, Maryland must be precise all the time. Why? Because Suitland has been the home of the United States Census Bureau since 1942.

Every year, the Census Bureau gathers information from people all over the country. Where do those questionnaires go? What becomes of those answers? This information is gathered and maintained in historic Suitland, where bureau employees work to ensure everyone is accounted for. The Census Bureau moved from its original location in Washington, D.C., during World War II. And it has remained there ever since.

